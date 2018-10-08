× Man found dead inside burning car in River Ridge apartment complex

RIVER RIDGE, LA.– Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports headquarters received multiple calls around 3:20 Monday morning about a vehicle fire inside the The Creeks Apartments in River Ridge.

Members of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department were called out to extinguish the fire.

Inside, the vehicle an unidentified victim was found sitting on the driver’s side unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not have a cause of death at this time and will release new information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300.