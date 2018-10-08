JPSO looking for man who exposed himself inside West Bank business

HARVEY, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman inside a West Bank business.

The suspect was recorded on surveillance video fleeing a business in the 1500 block of Manhattan Boulevard on September 30.

The unidentified man rode away on a yellow bicycle after exposing his genitals to a woman, according to the JPSO.

He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years of age, between 5’8″ and 5’10” in height with a thin build and a goatee.

Anyone knowing the identity of the individual in the photographs is asked to contact JPSO Detective Daniel Lassus at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.