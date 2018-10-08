Goats airlifted from national park after developing taste for urine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- Hundreds of goats were recently airlifted from a national park after developing a taste for... human urine.

Park Rangers used tranquilizers and net guns to capture the animals inside Olympic National Park, near Seattle, Washington.

The goats were blindfolded and then put into custom slings before being airlifted to a checkpoint. From there they were put on trucks and ferries to another area in the North Cascades.

According to the National Park Service, the problem is that the goats were attracted to areas humans were at due to the waste they left behind. Seeking the salt and minerals in it.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.