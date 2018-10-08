Fashion for Fido: Moschino & H&M release K9 line 🐶

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Trending on Vogue, couture clothing company Moschino announced at Coachella that they were partnering with H&M to bring you affordable high fashion but the collab just got better!

Moschino designer, Jeremy Scott, has added a K9 line to the mix. It's fashion for Fido! 🐶

We don't know how many pieces will be available, we've only seen two. However, they are absolutely previous! Get them quickly as H&M partnerships with major designers typically sell out quickly. Those pieces often ending up on websites like eBay, marked up!

The Moschino plus H&M collection will be available online and in-store on November 8th!

