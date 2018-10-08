Explore Historic Mandeville with a wonderful new walking tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE - A new high-tech walking tour will bring the history of Mandeville to life.

Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald got a preview of the tour, which uses scannable QR codes to bring Mandeville’s history to life.

Preservation is a magic word for cultural development director Alia Casbornet, who gave Oswald a glimpse of the first QR code enhanced Old Mandeville Walking Tour.

"A historic tour of Mandeville wouldn't be complete without a stop here, the oldest unaltered jazz hall in the United States and probably the world.” CASBORNET said. "Jazz was born here in Louisiana, so we assume it's the oldest unaltered jazz hall in the world.”

QR stands for "quick read," and these custom QR codes are a quick gateway into long ago days.

"You'd scan that code and depending on the location either an audio or visual recording will come up and display on your phone and give you the history of this location,” Casbornet said.

This idea was born when the city held historical inventory day in June asking the public to help update the depot museum.

The event was called "Mining Old Mandeville."

“The Mayor decided what he wanted to do was to go ahead and start the walking tour, so now we're working on the walking tour and the renovations will happen after the walking tour's established,” Casbornet said.

Signs should be in place and the codes active sometime before Thanksgiving.