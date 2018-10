Watch CW Prime on NOLA38 (8-10 PM) all week long starting Tuesday night for the Secret Keyword of the Day.

Keywords will be shown in both the 8 PM and 9 PM program each night Tuesday-Sunday (except Saturday), October 9-14.

Ten winners will each receive a pair of Suite Tickets to the Ed Sheeran concert in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Wednesday, October 31!

To purchase tickets to the show click here.

Official rules link is below the contest entry form.