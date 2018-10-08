Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 on drugs, weapons charges

NEW ORLEANS – A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of three people on multiple drug and gun charges.

The NOPD received an anonymous tip that led detectives to a home in the 4200 block of Fontainebleau Drive.

Surveillance and an investigation led to an arrest warrant that was executed on October 5, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-six-year-old Kenneth Sheppard, 27-year-old Delaune Treven, and 24-year-old Angelica Cortes were arrested and charged with illegal possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and illegal possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

The three were also charged with illegal possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal narcotics, and outstanding fugitive warrants from both the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Gretna Police Department, according to the NOPD.