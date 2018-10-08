Coast Guard rescues 4 people from burning boat

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued four people from a burning boat in the Chandeleur Sound this morning.

Reports of the disabled boat, which was on fire, first went out just after 2:30 a.m. on October 8.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter reached the vessel just before 4 a.m., and all four people were safely airlifted from the burning boat.

The four people were taken to Air Station New Orleans for medical treatment.

The Coast Guard has not released information on the condition of those who were rescued or about the cause of the fire.