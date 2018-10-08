× Body found floating in 17th Street Canal near pumping station

NEW ORLEANS – The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the 17th Street Canal this morning.

The initial call went out just before 10 a.m. after a security guard spotted the body floating on the Metairie side of Pumping Station No. 6, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The NOPD reported to the scene since the pumping station is on the border of Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

The unidentified man was wearing only his underpants and showed signs of decomposition.

Crews launched a boat to retrieve the man’s body around 11:10 a.m.

