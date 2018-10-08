Behind the scenes in Hollywood: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is NOT just about dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - It's a big show.

It has to go off without a wrinkle. Every show has to be smooth.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Hollywood and has his eyes and his hand on the official Dancing with the Stars steamer.

It's the steamer that steams all the Dancing with the Stars costumes in the official Dancing with the Stars costume closet.

No wonder Dancing with the Stars is about more than the dancing. It's about what the stars and the professional dancers are all wearing.

It's a fashion show as Dancing with the Stars sashays into Season 27.

If you want to see what Dancing with the Stars has to say officially about John Schneider and all of his accomplishments in show business, just read it right here:

"John Schneider is best known for the iconic role of Bo Duke on the hit series The Dukes of Hazzard, as well as starring roles on Smallville, Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, and more. In addition to his extensive acting career, he is a celebrated country music artist with 10 albums to his credits and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. This year, Schneider has launched an ambitious 52-song project, The Odyssey, releasing a song a week throughout 2018. A greatest hits collection is also due in October. For more information, visit his official website at JohnSchneiderStudios.com."

