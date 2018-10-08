Banksy punks art work, destroys painting at auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON -- You likely saw this story online over the weekend.

It happened on Friday at a Sotheby's auction in London. Banksy shocked the art world when news that 'Girl with a Balloon,' a familiar 2006 piece by Banksy, had just been sold for $1.25 million!

The art elite were drooling over the record breaking sale, when moments later, a hidden shredding machine was triggered inside the work of art. Built into the frame.

The audience turning just in time to see the canvas slide through the frame, shredded into pieces.

How long it took the audience to understand that they were apart of a Banksy art experience is unknown. Now it's being applauded as one of his best works. 🎨

