× A Brees: Drew throws for 363 and 3 TD’s, breaks NFL record for passing yards

The Saints have done it many times, before. That is, take apart a quality defense on prime time TV.

But, Monday night, it meant more.

Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader, in a 43-19 rout of Washington.

Brees needed 201 yards to break Peyton Manning’s record. He passed Manning on a 62 yard second quarter TD pass to rookie wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith. The football went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brees shared the moment with his wife, daughter, and three sons.

“I love you guys,” said Brees to his three sons. “You can accomplish anything you want, if you work hard enough.”

Brees told head coach Sean Payton he loved him, then said the following.

“Let’s go win this game,” said Brees.

The Saints did that in convincing fashion. In a return from his four game suspension, running back Mark Ingram ran for two touchdowns.

The Saints head to the bye week with a 4-1 record. New Orleans is one of four teams with at least four wins. The others are Cincinnati, Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Rams.