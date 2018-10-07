× Tropical Storm Michael forms south of the Gulf of Mexico; eyes Florida coasts

NEW ORLEANS- It’s October, and we’re slowly coming out of hurricane season. But, we are still in hurricane season; and here is a good sign of it. We have a storm that just formed today, Tropical Storm Michael that is just south of the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, it is pretty slow moving with 50 mile per hour winds and pressure at 1000 millibars. Let’s track where it’s headed. It’s going to enter the Gulf on Monday. It will be right in the middle of the Gulf on Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane. The winds will pick up to 90 miles per hour. It’s actually forecasted to form into a Category 2 hurricane before it reaches landfall a little east of the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mile per hour winds. Right now, it doesn’t look like the forecast cone has New Orleans in it and we’re mostly going to be on the dry side of this storm because of an approaching cold front pushing Michael away. So, that is great for us. We are still going to get some rain mid week with moisture wrapping around Michael. But, with the rain models, it looks like most of the rain is heading toward Florida and up into the Carolinas.

Keep up to date with the latest tropical updates with WGNO Weather.