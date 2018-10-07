Rummel Defense Help Beat Holy Cross 39-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La-- The Rummel Raiders' defense created three turnovers in the first half on their way to a 39-3 win over Holy Cross. Rummel Quarterback Chandler Fields was six of fifteen for 154 yards, he ran the ball ten times for 22 yards and two touchdowns. His lone interception oddly enough gave the Raiders points on the board. The Tiger's Kolbe Cage intercepted the ball in the end zone took a step on the field of play then was tackled in the end zone for a Rummel safety. That wasn't the odd play of the night, Field found Koy Moore for a 57 yard pass, but Moore fumbles the ball into the end zone the ball was scooped by Amour Rachal for the touchdown to give the Raiders a 12-3 lead. Rummel would score two quick touchdowns before the half Running Back Logan Diggs for a 23 yard score with 1:13 left to play to make the score 18-3. After an interception by Kolbe Fields would set up a run by Fields to give the Raiders the 25-3 lead heading into the locker room. In the second half it was all Raiders. Field would add another touchdown run to give Rummel the 32-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, Rummel would put in the back-ups to finish the game. Rummel will play host to rival Jesuit Saturday Night at Joe Yenni, Holy Cross takes on Brother Martin Friday Night at Tad Gormley.