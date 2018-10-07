Piano pops up in park for people to play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Here's something you don't see everyday! A piano popping up in Audubon Park!

It is part of the "Let's Play NOLA" program which tries to get people to learn how to play the piano. WGNO's Kenny Lopez takes us to the park to tickle the ivories.

Lafargue Pianos put a piano in Audubon Park today, so people could play it.

"We realize that so many people want to play the piano, but they don't think they can, so we bring this piano to the park to encourage them to play. Playing the piano is very important, especially for kids. Music has many benefits," Lance Lafargue with Lafargue Pianos said.

"Let's Play NOLA" brings pianos to the park at least once a year, usually in the Fall.

Lafargue Pianos is located at 1828 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie, for more information click HERE.

They also offer piano lessons for anybody who wants to learn.

For more information about "Let's Play NOLA," click HERE.