Pelicans hold open practice in front of record crowd

New Orleans -- The Pelicans held an open practice Sunday in front of a crowd of 7,426 fans at the Smoothie King Center. It was the biggest crowd they've had for one of their open practices. Head Coach Alvin Gentry welcomed the fans before the team played their scrimmage between the Blue Team, led by Anthony Davis, and the Grey Team, led by Jrue Holiday. Davis is entering his 7th season with the Pelicans and Holiday entering his 6th, so they've both seen the buzz around this team grow over the years. Coming-off their playoff run last year, the city seems to be as excited as ever to support their NBA team.

"I think I've seen it from when it was barely anybody in here," Holiday said. "They see that we're working hard and trying to win for them every single game. Them coming-out and supporting, it's a blessing and more than we could ask for."

"Coach got them hyped-up," Davis said. "They were really into it when the rookies started dancing. It was fun just to play here again and see everyone come out here and support us."

After their game, Davis took-over emcee duties, speaking to the fans and thanking them for coming and then led the rookies in a dance-off. Frank Jackson was the crowd favorite, earning the loudest cheers for his dance moves. Players wrapped-up the day by throwing-out Pelicans t-shirts to the crowd.

The Pelicans have their first home pre-season game on Thursday, when they host the Toronto Raptors. Their first game of the regular season is next Wednesday, October 17th on the road against the Houston Rockets.