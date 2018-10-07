5 Things to Watch for Redskins vs. Saints

Posted 10:00 PM, October 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16PM, October 7, 2018

Here’s the 5 things I’ll be watching for in Monday Night’s game showdown between the Washington Redskins versus the New Orleans.

  1. Drew Brees he is 201 yards from breaking the all-time passing record. In fact, he’s is four touchdowns shy from 500 career touchdowns.  The last guy to do it was Tony Brady on Thursday Night.
  2. The Return of Mark Ingram after serving a four game suspension. At practice this week the team played “Welcome Back” by Mase
  3. 73,000 plus screaming their lungs out
  4. The Saints Defense to not give up the deep ball and pressure the Quarterback
  5. The Return of Adrian Peterson. Peterson is getting a lot of touches with the Redskins compared to his short time with the New Orleans Saints last season.