5 Things to Watch for Redskins vs. Saints
Here’s the 5 things I’ll be watching for in Monday Night’s game showdown between the Washington Redskins versus the New Orleans.
- Drew Brees he is 201 yards from breaking the all-time passing record. In fact, he’s is four touchdowns shy from 500 career touchdowns. The last guy to do it was Tony Brady on Thursday Night.
- The Return of Mark Ingram after serving a four game suspension. At practice this week the team played “Welcome Back” by Mase
- 73,000 plus screaming their lungs out
- The Saints Defense to not give up the deep ball and pressure the Quarterback
- The Return of Adrian Peterson. Peterson is getting a lot of touches with the Redskins compared to his short time with the New Orleans Saints last season.