Tropical development likely in the Gulf over the next few days

A tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that we have been watching this week is becoming better organized and now has a high chance of development in the next 3-5 days according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area in red indicates where this system is likely to develop. It is still way to early to tell how strong the system will be or where it will eventually go.

Early indications are that we see a tropical storm that moves north and eventually northeast through the Gulf and makes landfall near the Florida panhandle. Again, this is still in the early stages and until a system actually does develop it is going to be very difficult to know where it goes.

Everyone along the northern Gulf from Louisiana to Florida should monitor this system through the next few days. We are still in hurricane season and it is important to be prepared in the event a storm comes your way.

