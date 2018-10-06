Hollywood South with Jabari: Louisiana Governors recent trip to Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Governor John Bel Edwards is back in Louisiana this morning after spending a few days out in Los Angeles.

The governor was there to talk to entertainment executives about why Louisiana is a great place to film. He says the message he got from executives is that they like doing business in Louisiana and enjoy having the motion picture tax credit. Governor Edwards also says the future is optimistic but wasn't able to bring back any details about upcoming projects. The Governor also said that there are currently thirteen productions filming in Louisiana.