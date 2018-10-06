Comeback kids, again: Country Day rallies from 21 points down to upend Newman, 35-31

Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta threw four touchdowns passes, three to Christian Becnel, and scored the winning touchdown on a one yard sneak as the Cajuns defeated Newman 35-31 Friday Night at Michael Lupin Field.

Country Day was down 31-14 in the fourth quarter. Ibieta’s winning TD came from one yard out with 32 seconds left to play.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country Day remains unbeaten, 6-0. Newman suffered its first regular season loss in 18 games.