Here’s the highlights from a wild game Friday night at Joe Keller Memorial Field.
Blocked: Destrehan blocks Point after TD, hangs on to defeat East St John 35-34
-
Destrehan survives and gets the win against a good East St. John team 35-34
-
Tuned in Wildcats defeat Lutcher, 24-14
-
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl
-
Destrehan defeats Slidell on Friday Night Football
-
Tigers score in last minute, defeat Lakeshore in battle of northshore heavyweights
-
-
Patriot Games: John Curtis defeats Jesuit 23-0
-
St James rallies from 13 points down to defeat Lutcher
-
Robison wins TRO from St Charles Parish court
-
Destrehan wins big over St. Charles 31-3
-
Smooth Game of the Week: John Ehret wins a close one against Destrehan 37-35
-
-
Destrehan falls to John Ehret in 37-35 shootout
-
Rummel scores on first possession, makes it stand up in 7-3 win over St Paul’s
-
Friday Night Bands: We kick off our series with the St Aug Marching 100