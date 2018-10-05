Wife caught cheating via Uber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA -- Talk about divine intervention. A woman in Columbia was caught cheating on her husband when her husband picked her and her boyfriend up in an Uber.

The woman named Yeimy and her boyfriend, Jesus, met in Santa Maria before heading to a motel.

The couple hailed an Uber with a driver named Leonardo... but to make a quick buck, Leonardo, a close friends of her husband's, allowed Yeimy's husband to borrow his car and Uber account. A big no no according to Uber's official policy.

What happened next is uncertain, some report a fight broke out, others report the couple fled on foot. There's probably truth somewhere in between. Multiple outlets have reported that Leonardo has lost his Uber privileges.

