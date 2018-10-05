Visit a Pet Psychic in the French Quarter 🔮

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With Halloween just around the corner, we wanted to explore some of the witch, I mean, rich culture that New Orleans has to offer... Bloody Mary New Orleans Haunted Museum features haunted tours, a DIY voodoo doll bar, potions, and pet psychics! You can visit Bloody Mary and her Psychic Sister, Mystic Gina on Rampart Street in the French Quarter!

Bloody Mary New Orleans Haunted Museum

826 N Rampart St

New Orleans, LA 70116

(504) 909-6666

