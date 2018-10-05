Visit a Pet Psychic in the French Quarter 🔮

NEW ORLEANS -- With Halloween just around the corner, we wanted to explore some of the witch, I mean, rich culture that New Orleans has to offer... Bloody Mary New Orleans Haunted Museum features haunted tours, a DIY voodoo doll bar, potions, and pet psychics! You can visit Bloody Mary and her Psychic Sister, Mystic Gina on Rampart Street in the French Quarter!
Bloody Mary New Orleans Haunted Museum
826 N Rampart St
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 909-6666
29.951066 -90.071532