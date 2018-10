× Train derails in Metairie

METAIRIE – A train derailed in Metairie this morning, blocking traffic on Central Avenue.

Two train cars, which are believed to have been empty, derailed around Cleary Avenue south of Airline Drive around 7:30 a.m.

The stopped train blocked traffic crossing the tracks at Central.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no word when the tracks will be cleared.

