Texas “Emergency Room” strip club causes concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- A new Texas strip club is raising more than just eyebrows... it's raising concerns!

The Emergency Room Gentleman's Lounge 🏥 has not only residents, but government officials in San Antonio up in arms. They believe with a name like "Emergency Room", that there could be confusion for people who actually need an emergency room.

The city told a local media outlet that the owner is open to their concerns and they are discussing possible changes that could be made.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.