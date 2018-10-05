See what Curt Sprang loves about the city he calls home, Mandeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- WGNO's News with a Twist program hit the road this Friday for a stop in Mandeville. The Twist team was live at the Mandeville Trailhead for their 5:00 and 6:00 shows that evening.

One of the Twist hosts calls Mandeville home, Curt Sprang. So Curt decided to show you some of the things that makes Mandeville special to him. He brought his son along for a little help.

Curt stopped by a number of places including H. W. Rosenblum, Just Chillin', Frosch's Barbershop, and Kona Coffee.

