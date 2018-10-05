Photos: News With a Twist Live at the Mandeville Trailhead

MANDEVILLE – The News With a Twist crew took the show on the road today for two special live shows from the Mandeville Trailhead.

Our friends in Mandeville made sure we had everything we needed to broadcast live from the Trailhead at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The best part of doing any live show is always the crowd, and the great people of Mandeville are certainly no exception.

Check out these great pictures of the amazing crowd at the Mandeville Trailhead.

Thank you Mandeville!