× Coroner IDs man who died in police custody who had ‘minor natural disease’

NEW ORLEANS – The inmate that died in custody earlier this week showed no signs of significant injuries, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Dr. Dwight McKenna released preliminary findings for 44-year-old Steven Portis, who died after he was arrested on October 3.

McKenna performed an autopsy on Portis’ body witnessed by representatives from the NOPD, Independent Police Monitor, and Consent Decree Monitor.

Preliminary results revealed a “minor natural disease,” according to McKenna.

No further information has been released.

The results of a toxicology test are pending.