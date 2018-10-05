× Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix: Chicken Stew

Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

“The perfect pot of gumbo starts with the perfect roux. Whether its Seafood or Chicken and Andouille gumbo, or any of our other great recipes, with Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix….you’ll never go wrong! Everyone will think you spent hours in the kitchen cooking up the best food they ever had sha!!!!” – baileyscajuncreolemix.com

Chicken Stew

Yield: 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

1-3 lb Chicken (cut up) or Beef

¼ cup cooking oil

1 box Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

1- 10 oz. can chicken broth

1- 4 ½ oz can butter beans (optional)

1- 4 ½ oz can mushrooms (optional)

Instructions:

In a 5qt. pot, cook chicken or beef in oil. Add ½ Bailey’s dried seasoning pack and cook for about 15 minutes. Add 2 cups of hot water and 1 can of chicken or beef broth. Add 1 pack of spices. Mix roux pack with 12oz. of hot water, and add to chicken or beef. Stirring occasionally, cook uncovered for about 30 to 45 minutes.