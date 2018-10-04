Would you eat it? Candy Corn Stuffed Cookies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Love it or hate it, it's the season for Candy Corn! Test Kitchen Taylor is making these candy corn stuffed cookies to get you in the mood for Halloween!

Candy Corn Stuffed Cookies

Sugar Cookie Dough

Candy Corn

White chocolate chips

Take sugar cookie dough and slice about a quarter inch

Place on a greased sheet pan

Top with some white chocolate chips and 2-3 candy corn

Place another slice of dough on top and pinch the sides

Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees

Cool and frost!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!