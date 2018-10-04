Would you eat it? Candy Corn Stuffed Cookies!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Love it or hate it, it's the season for Candy Corn! Test Kitchen Taylor is making these candy corn stuffed cookies to get you in the mood for Halloween!
Candy Corn Stuffed Cookies
Sugar Cookie Dough
Candy Corn
White chocolate chips
Take sugar cookie dough and slice about a quarter inch
Place on a greased sheet pan
Top with some white chocolate chips and 2-3 candy corn
Place another slice of dough on top and pinch the sides
Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees
Cool and frost!
