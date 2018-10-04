What are the odds? Our friends at Covers talk Saints and LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our friends at Covers.com are back with some great predictions for another big football weekend.

Jason Logan from Covers sat down with Hank Allen and talked about what he thinks this weekend will hold in store for the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers.

“The funny thing is here with the Saints on Monday Night Football, just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven Monday Night Football games,” Logan said. “They don’t play well on the big stage. However, if there is a team worse than the Saints on Monday Night Football, it’s the Redskins. They’re actually 7-19 against the spread in their last 26 Monday Night Football games.”

Logan sets the line on this game with the Saints at -6.5.

As for LSU vs. Florida, the line is currently LSU -2.5.

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else related to the NFL and college football.