Welcome back: Ingram returns to Saints, gets special welcome

As he returned to the practice field, Saints running back Mark Ingram was regaled with the song, Welcome Back, by Mase.

Ingram, who returned after a four game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances, was enjoying the moment.

The Saints were 3 wins, 1 loss in Ingram's absence.

In 2017, Ingram set career highs in rushing yards, 1,124, rushing TD's, 12, and catches, 58.

He said he's itching to get on the field Monday in the Superdome against the Washington Redskins.

Monday night's game kicks off at 7:15.