Tulane hires former NOPD and Orleans DA office veteran as university’s police chief

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University has a new police chief, and he arrives with decades of experience in New Orleans.

Kirk Bouyelas’ first day on the job will be October 15. He comes to Tulane from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office where he was the chief investigator. Prior to that, Bouyelas worked for more than 30 years with the NOPD, serving in numerous capacities including deputy chief.

Tulane announced the move this afternoon. A joint statement from Tulane President Mike Fitts and Senior Vice President, COO/Treasurer Patrick Norton reads, “The chief of police is an important position at Tulane. In Kirk, we believe we have found an extraordinary law enforcement leader who will dedicate himself and his vast years of experience to keeping our community of students, faculty and staff safe.”

The Tulane Police Department serves the Uptown campus as well as the university’s downtown health sciences campus and the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington.

Bouyelas left the NOPD to take the chief investigator job at the district attorney’s office in June of 2014. DA Leon Cannizzaro released the following statement on Bouyelas’ departure for his new job at Tulane.

“Chief Bouyelas did an outstanding job in his four-plus years heading our Investigations Division. He had enormous shoes to fill when he joined us in 2014, following the death of predecessor Howard Robertson. But he maintained the high level of professionalism and dedication expected of our staff investigators, who not only help prosecutors solidify their cases but also work diligently to protect the safety of witnesses. While we are diminished by his departure, I wish him great success in his new endeavors at Tulane.”