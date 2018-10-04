× Selfie could be big break in Warehouse District robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are trying to solve a robbery that happened in the Warehouse District. Detectives say a selfie could provide the big break.

The robbery happened at a little before 2:00 in the morning on October 1. Police say a woman was walking in the 700 block of Tchoupitoulas Street when she was surrounded by the robbers and beaten. They say the attackers struck the woman in the face and head then stole her purse.

According to police, the robbers also got away with the woman’s cell phone which they used to take selfies. What the suspects may not have known is — the photos were uploaded to the victim’s iCloud account.

By checking the woman’s photos, police were able to get a photo of the two people who they say are responsible for the attack.

If you can help police identify or locate the pair, call the NOPD’s Eighth District at 504-658-6080. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).