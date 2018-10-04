NOPD looking for 3 women who stole cash, handgun from French Quarter hotel room

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a trio of young ladies who detectives say stole a large amount of cash and a handgun from a man’s hotel room in the French Quarter.

The victim told police he invited the three women to his hotel room in the 100 block of Royal Street around 3:15 a.m. on September 14.

Once inside the room, the women grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and a black Ruger 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol before fleeing, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the three women is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.