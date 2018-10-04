Mandeville Bed and Breakfasts offer unique stays for travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. -- Whether it's a 5-star review on bacon or an ice cold beer in a tropical oasis, these Mandeville Bed and Breakfasts have got you covered.

We're checking out some of the unique B&B's you will find on the north-shore.

"The importance of B&B's being here are that there are no hotels or motels," says Cindy Touchstone, the owner of de la Bleau.

Behind every good business is a great business idea.

At the Marvilla Guest House folks are welcomed with a smile and drink.

"We are more of a bed and beverage, so if you get hungry you go next door but I will give you a beer or some wine," says owner, Michael O'Brien.

"They have a lot of weddings and stuff around. People come in for the weekends and holidays, and they really like staying down here because they have developed all sorts of restaurants and stuff in the neighborhood," says O'Brien.

At de la Bleau, guests come for the bed but stay for the breakfast.

Touchstone says it's all about the bacon at her place.

"They've called it crack. They've called it everything. I roast it and baste it with brown sugar and chile powder, and everybody loves my bacon," she says.

In this B&B, you will also find a powder room that has a floor made out of pennies.

If guests can guess exactly how many pennies the floor is made of, then they can get a free night stay.

This is just one out of many ways these B&B owners are creating unique experiences for travelers looking to get away.