It’s FREE and it’s the oldest fair in the state of Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMITE CITY, La - It's the force that drives the parish. The Tangipahoa Parish Fair.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE and proud to be the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Tangipahoa Parish Fair.

It's the oldest fair in the state. It started in 1888 on 75 acres of land that featured a grandstand, racetrack, and exhibit rooms.

To find out what's going on at this year's fair, just click right here please.

Some people call The Tangipahoa Parish Fair, The Tangipahoa Parish Free Fair because it's free to get in. There's no charge to get in the gates.

You do have to pay for rides and food, of course.

It's a fair for families with live music, carnival rides, a pie eating contest, a cook-off, exhibits from 4-H kids, a livestock show, a village for Native American History, Pioneer Town and even a womanless pageant.