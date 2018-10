A pair of unbeatens meet Friday night Uptown at Michael Lupin Field.

Country Day, 5-0, visits Newman, 5-0. In 2017, Newman won 37-21.

Newman head coach Nelson Stewart was in the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday night. He spoke of Country Day’s talented junior quarterback, Justin Ibieta.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Friday Night Football on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight. And, on the live stream at wgno.com.

Watch Sportszone, every Wednesday night at 10:15, live on WGNO.