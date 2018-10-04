For the record: Brees credits Sean Payton as Saints quarterback approaches NFL passing yards record

Monday night in the Superdome vs Washington, Drew Brees needs 201 passing yards to surpass Peyton Manning as the all-time career passing yards leader in NFL history.

Brees has thrown for 71,740 yards. Manning has 71,940.

Drew Brees said back in 2006, Saints head coach Sean Payton took a chance on him, and he is grateful. Brees suffered a major injury to his throwing shoulder in late 2005, playing for the San Diego Chargers.

Brees turns 40 in January. Through four games, his passing rating, 115.3, is the highest in his career.

Brees has thrown 8 touchdown passes this season, zero interceptions.