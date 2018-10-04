Eat Popeyes champagne wings covered in 24k gold

NEW ORLEANS — Eat like a King! 👑

Popeyes is in celebration mode. The country kitchen is using champagne to hand batter their infamous boneless chicken wings… then they’re tossing them in edible 24 Karat gold flakes!

Today only, Popeyes is offering 24 Karat Champagne Wings. The posh promotion is to celebrate their 3,000th location opening in New Jersey.

Popeyes PR released a statement saying, “We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them. It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

And it’s a fun way to feel like you’re in a 50 Cent music video.

Today’s promotion coincides with The Boneless Wing Bash, this includes 6 boneless wings, a choice of side and a biscuit at a recommended price of only $5 while supplies last! This promotion is also only available at participating locations. Locally, try 621 Canal St.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.