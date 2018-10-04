DIY Halloween Costume of the Day: Bread Winner

NEW ORLEANS – October is here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month. This week is full of puns!

Another punny costume for the win! All you need for this Bread Winner costume is a winners medal, a trophy and a loaf of bread.

I made my medal out of construction paper and borrowed a trophy from my producer. This whole getup took me less than 5 minutes to assemble, and everyone loved my “dad joke” costume!

Are you dressing up in an interesting costume this Halloween? Send me pictures on Twitter and Instagram @taylorfeingold! I’d love to see your costume.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!