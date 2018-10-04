Couples Court is in session with married judges Dana and Keith Cutler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They’re married, they're lawyers, and they are here to help you get through your marital troubles in Couples Court with the Cutlers.

Dana and Keith Cutler stopped by the WGNO studio to talk about what it’s like to be the first married couple to preside over a television courtroom.

“Well, we enjoy it,” Dana Cutler said. “It’s a reflection of how we practice law. We practice law together so it seems appropriate that we would help couples figure out what’s going on together.”

The Cutlers have been married for 35 years, and Keith says that gives them a great perspective on married life, even if there are new challenges new couples have to deal with that the Cutlers didn’t.

The problems couples run into that result in splitting up always remain the same, though.

“The big one is money, but a close second is cheating,” Keith Cutler said.

You can catch the Cutlers in action in the Couples Court weekdays at 7:30 a.m. on NOLA 38.