Chief Fandal & Mayor Drennan’s 15th Annual Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook-Off
- Saturday, October 6, 2018
- Fritchie Park
- 905 W Howze Beach Rd.,
- Slidell, LA 70458
- 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Admission
- Adult Tickets
- $15 in advance
- $20 at the door
- Child Tickets (ages 7-12)
- $5
- 2nd Annual Jr. Competition
- Chefs ages 13-18
- Teams Consist of 3-5 members and 1 adult
- Free to compete
- Raffles & Silent Auction
- Music
- Cypress Pop Trio
- All proceeds to benefit Community Christian Concern
Click here for more information about Chief Fandal & Mayor Drennan’s 15th Annual Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook-Off.