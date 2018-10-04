Chief Fandal & Mayor Drennan’s 15th Annual Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook-Off

  • Saturday, October 6, 2018
  • Fritchie Park
    • 905 W Howze Beach Rd.,
    • Slidell, LA 70458
  • 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Admission
  • 2nd Annual Jr. Competition
    • Chefs ages 13-18
    • Teams Consist of 3-5 members and 1 adult
    • Free to compete
  • Raffles & Silent Auction
  • Music
    • Cypress Pop Trio
  • All proceeds to benefit Community Christian Concern

