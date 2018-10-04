Battle for the Paddle 2018

Battle for the Paddle
"This is a fun, family event that invites family, business, and industry teams from across the region to compete for the titles of 'Best Jambalaya' and 'Best Gumbo.'" - http://www.uwaysc.org/battle-paddle
All proceeds benefit the United Way of St. Charles.
- Thursday, October 4, 2018
- Edward A. Dufresne Community Center
- 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway
- Luling, LA 70070
- 3pm - 7:30pm
- Admission
- $5 pay one price entry fee (includes unlimited sampling from every team)
- Children ten and under are free
- Five Finger Discount will perform at 5:30pm.
Click here for more information about Battle For the Paddle.
Click here for more information about the United Way of St. Charles.