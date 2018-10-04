Battle for the Paddle 2018

Battle for the Paddle

"This is a fun, family event that invites family, business, and industry teams from across the region to compete for the titles of 'Best Jambalaya' and 'Best Gumbo.'" - http://www.uwaysc.org/battle-paddle

All proceeds benefit the United Way of St. Charles.

  • Thursday, October 4, 2018
  • Edward A. Dufresne Community Center
    • 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway
    • Luling, LA 70070
  • 3pm - 7:30pm
  • Admission
    • $5 pay one price entry fee (includes unlimited sampling from every team)
    • Children ten and under are free
  • Five Finger Discount will perform at 5:30pm.

Click here for more information about Battle For the Paddle.

Click here for more information about the United Way of St. Charles.

