Battle for the Paddle 2018

Battle for the Paddle

"This is a fun, family event that invites family, business, and industry teams from across the region to compete for the titles of 'Best Jambalaya' and 'Best Gumbo.'" - http://www.uwaysc.org/battle-paddle

All proceeds benefit the United Way of St. Charles.

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Edward A. Dufresne Community Center 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway Luling, LA 70070

3pm - 7:30pm

Admission $5 pay one price entry fee (includes unlimited sampling from every team) Children ten and under are free

Five Finger Discount will perform at 5:30pm.

