Avondale Shipyard site coming back to life, expected to create 2,000+ jobs

AVONDALE, LA – The former site of the Avondale Shipyard will soon come back to life, with the site’s new owner expected to pump millions of dollars into renovations and ultimately generate more than 2,000 jobs.

HRE New Orleans, a joint venture by T. Parker Host, Inc. and Hilco Global completed paperwork to purchase the 206-acre site yesterday.

“As we phase in thousands of jobs over the next few years we will also be placing a large unused property back into commerce,” Jefferson Parish District 2 Councilman Paul Johnston said at a press conference announcing the sale. “The ripple effect in Jefferson Parish will be tremendous between direct taxes, consumer dollars spent by new employees, housing demand and concurrent increase in property values. Additionally, a large number of support jobs should be created to service the site and businesses operating on this facility.”

“The ability to re-tool and repurpose dormant facilities such as Avondale is critical to the future economic success of Jefferson Parish,” District 4 Councilman Dominick Impastato said. “The 2000+ new jobs and millions of dollars of renovations to take place here in Jefferson at this site demonstrates the high level of success we are able to achieve through the collaboration of the business community, Port of New Orleans, and parish government.”