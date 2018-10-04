× Airport reopens after security breach

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport is back open after a security incident forced officials to temporarily close the airport early Thursday morning.

Airport officials tell us there was an issue at the TSA checkpoint around 6 a.m. involving a traveler at the screening area.

A TSA spokesperson says a traveler appeared to intentionally go past the security checkpoint without being screened, then boarded a flight to Chicago.

One of the TSA officers discovered the security breach and alerted law enforcement.

The TSA checkpoint and both airport concourses were shut down briefly while security teams investigated.

The problem caused long lines at the security checkpoint for passengers with early morning flights.

Out of an abundance of caution, TSA officials say local law enforcement and TSA will meet the person upon arrival in Chicago.

TSA issued the following statement:

“Today, all air travelers are subject to a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen, including: intelligence gathering and analysis, cross-checking passenger manifests against watchlists, thorough screening at checkpoints, random canine team screening at airports, reinforced cockpit doors, Federal Air Marshals, armed pilots and a vigilant public.”