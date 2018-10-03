TKO: MMA fighters in NOLA for Professional Fighters League Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Professional Fighters League will kick off its 2018 Playoffs in New Orleans at the Ernest Morial Convention Center. PFL is the first Global MMA league where individual athletes compete in a regular season, win and advance playoffs, and a season-ending championship.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez learned some fighting moves from MMA fighter, Steven Siler.

The PFL8 is a 12-bout card that will kick off the PFL's post-season. The highly anticipated event will feature heavyweight and featherweight fighters who will be competing in a bracket-style playoff format in which they will have to win two bouts in one night to move on to the December 31st championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Carlos Silva, PFL President said, "With our innovative format the League continues to make MMA history every time we put on an event and this bracket is sure to provide some incredible action in the cage as these guys compete for millions of dollars and a chance to become PFL champion."

The fights will take place starting at 6 p.m. on Friday night at the Ernest Morial Convention Center. For ticket information, click HERE.