Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is known for its many health benefits: rich in protein, good source of calcium and loaded with probiotics. But if you reach for flavored, not plain, you can be getting more sugar than a Snickers bar! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly gives us the Skinny on the best & worst of flavored Greek yogurts on shelves.
LOVE IT!
Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners – high protein, lower-sugar, all-natural:
Fage 2% Greek Yogurt – unsweetened => add fresh fruit, herbs, vanilla extract, etc
Per carton: 140 calories – 20 grams protein – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar
Siggi’s Vanilla Icelandic Yogurt – “simple ingredients, not a lot of sugar”
Ingredients: Skim milk, organic agave nectar, fruit pectin, live active cultures
Per carton: 110 calories – 12 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar
POWERFUL Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar
Per carton: 190 calories – 21 grams protein – 14 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar
Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened only with stevia; no added sugar
Per carton: 110 calories – 15 grams protein – 13 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar
LIKE IT!
More sugar than protein OR artificially sweetened
Oikos Greek – sweetened with sugar
Per carton: 150 calories – 11 grams protein – 17 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar
Chobani Greek - more sugar than protein
Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar
Activia Greek
Wallaby Aussie Greek – sweetened with cane sugar;
Per carton: 170 calories – 11 grams protein – 19 grams carbs – 17 grams sugar
Yoplait Greek 100 Calories – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose
Per carton: 100 calories – 15 grams protein – 10 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar
HATE IT!
Fage 2% with Honey – more than 2x sugar than protein; sweetened with honey
190 calories – 12 grams protein – 29 grams carbs – 29 grams sugar
The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt – more than 4x sugar than protein; sweetened with sugar, brown sugar, and honey
Per cup: 300 calories – 8 grams protein – 36 grams carbs – 36 grams sugar
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD