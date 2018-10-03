Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Greek Yogurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greek yogurt is known for its many health benefits: rich in protein, good source of calcium and loaded with probiotics. But if you reach for flavored, not plain, you can be getting more sugar than a Snickers bar! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly gives us the Skinny on the best & worst of flavored Greek yogurts on shelves.

LOVE IT!

Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners – high protein, lower-sugar, all-natural:

Fage 2% Greek Yogurt – unsweetened => add fresh fruit, herbs, vanilla extract, etc

Per carton: 140 calories – 20 grams protein – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

Siggi’s Vanilla Icelandic Yogurt – “simple ingredients, not a lot of sugar”

Ingredients: Skim milk, organic agave nectar, fruit pectin, live active cultures

Per carton: 110 calories – 12 grams protein – 9 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar

POWERFUL Yogurt – sweetened with stevia; no added sugar

Per carton: 190 calories – 21 grams protein – 14 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened only with stevia; no added sugar

Per carton: 110 calories – 15 grams protein – 13 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

LIKE IT!

More sugar than protein OR artificially sweetened

Oikos Greek – sweetened with sugar

Per carton: 150 calories – 11 grams protein – 17 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar

Chobani Greek - more sugar than protein

Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar

Activia Greek



Wallaby Aussie Greek – sweetened with cane sugar;

Per carton: 170 calories – 11 grams protein – 19 grams carbs – 17 grams sugar

Yoplait Greek 100 Calories – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose

Per carton: 100 calories – 15 grams protein – 10 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

HATE IT!

Fage 2% with Honey – more than 2x sugar than protein; sweetened with honey

190 calories – 12 grams protein – 29 grams carbs – 29 grams sugar

The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt – more than 4x sugar than protein; sweetened with sugar, brown sugar, and honey

Per cup: 300 calories – 8 grams protein – 36 grams carbs – 36 grams sugar

