× Former Covington PD Chief Tim Lentz announces for St Tammany Sheriff

COVINGTON, LA — As of 5:00 this evening, Tim Lentz was no longer the chief of the Covington Police Department. A little more than an hour later, he announced he’s running for sheriff of Saint Tammany Parish.

“The worst kept secret in Saint Tammany Parish,” Lentz joked after making his announcement. On September 19, when Lentz announced his resignation from the CPD, many people felt certain that he was planning to run for sheriff.

Five years ago, Lentz left the sheriff’s office after a 30 year career and rising to be to take the reins in Covington. On the Friday before his first day on the job, Covington police arrested two referees at a high school football game. Lentz was in the crowd.

“Welcome to Covington,” Lentz recalled as his reaction to watching the arrests. One of his first orders on the job as chief was to drop the charges against the referees and apologize.

Lentz will try to oust Sheriff Randy Smith who is in his first term. Smith also worked previously for the sheriff’s office and was the chief of the Slidell Police Department when he beat 20 year incumbent sheriff Jack Strain in 2015.