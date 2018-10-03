Florida man arrested for making grills at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- A 26-year-old Florida man has been charged with practicing unlicensed dentistry and making grills.

Police say Allen Turner had been making custom molds for dental grills at his home. Turner said he was unaware that what he was doing was illegal and that he considers himself "more of a jeweler."

The Florida Department of Health visited his house to instruct him to stop and he says he obeyed. He was fined $1,000 but was arrested several weeks later after the state attorney's office decided to file charges against him.

Good luck getting Nelly's "Grillz" out of your head for the rest of the day.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.